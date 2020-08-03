LREA holds car caravan in front of capitol hoping to send message to Governor Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We are now three weeks away from the start of school in Arkansas, and many teachers are gathering to make their voices heard that they don’t feel safe returning to the classroom. Members of the Little Rock Education Association held a car caravan today driving by the capitol in hopes that Governor Asa Hutchinson will see their concerns for opening schools.

“We know that we don’t have enough contact tracers in the state right now, and the thought we would send thousands of children and staff back into buildings right now, that scares us, it scares us to death to be quite honest,” said Michelle Mills, School Psychology Specialist in LRSD

Some of the concerns from these teachers, a lack of safety equipment for educators and a concern that children will be able to safely social distance and keep a mask on.