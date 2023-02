PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – One person is dead and another injured after a Thursday night fire in Pulaski County.

The fire broke out at a home in the 14100 block of Pleasant Hills Road around 8:30 p.m.

Little Rock fire crews were able to pull a man and a woman from the fire. The woman died at the hospital and the man is being treated for smoke inhalation.

There is no word yet on the cause.

The fire marshal is expected to begin an investigation Friday morning.