LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Fire Department said a teenage boy was found dead in the Arkansas River Thursday night.

Officials with the LRFD said the 15-year-old went missing while swimming in the river with his mother and several children. Officials said that the mother realized he was missing when they began leaving the river.

LRFD officials said that a call came in around 8 p.m. and the teen’s body was found near the Murray Park boat launch after 11 p.m.

The Little Rock Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and North Little Rock Fire Department were all on the scene.

