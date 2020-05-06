LRFD Engineer recovers from COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are over 3,400 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas.

Of those numbers over 2,00 have recovered from the virus and we spoke to one of those survivors who is an engineer for the Little Rock Fire Department.

“This disease does not discriminate any sex, race you are vulnerable to get it,” said John Fulbright an engineer for LRFD.

Fulbright tested positive for the coronavirus on March 26.

“The first three days it was just body aches. I had a fever and about day 3 or 4 I started to lose a sense of smell and taste,” said Fulbright.

Fulbright said he also developed a shortness of breath.

“And then on the 28th I was actually admitted to the hospital due to the shortness of breath my oxygen saturation was getting lower,” said Fulbright.

That same day his wife also tested positive for the virus.

“This really affects everybody totally different,” said Fulbright.

Fulbright said he was in the hospital for 6 days away from his loved ones.

“That was probably the hardest thing of everything I do, everything with my family not being able to see them. FaceTime was really good,” said Fulbright.

And even though the battle was tough fulbright made a full recovery.

“I feel good today, I gave blood plasma yesterday and todayt I went to the doctor’s office and got released so I will go back to work later this week,” said Fulbright.

As we all continue to learn more things about this virus Fulbright has a message to others.

“It’s easy to focus on the bad things you gotta look at the positive and look out what’s happening tomorrow and just stay keeping your head up and looking forward to what’s the most important thing,” said Fulbright.