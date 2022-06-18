LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police confirm two people are dead in a crash that witnesses said involved street racing.

Little Rock Police responded to the crash on Kanis Road near Rodney Parham around 9 p.m. on Friday.

“Citizens reported two vehicles were involved in this collision and two occupants were trapped inside one of the vehicles,” said Sergeant Eric Barnes.

Barnes confirmed two people in one vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other car has been taken to the hospital where the injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

Witnesses said the two cars appeared to be racing moments before the crash.

“Accident Reconstruction Officers responded and began taking measurements and evaluating the scene,” Barnes said. “Preliminary information obtained by investigators indicates both vehicles were traveling westbound on 12th Street when the Mercedes-Benz lost control and struck a Dodge Avenger, resulting in both leaving the roadway.”

Officers have not been able to confirm if the cars were racing.

Police said a 47-year-old died in the wreck but officers have not been able to identify the second person yet.