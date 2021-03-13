Update: 9-year-old dies after shooting at Boyle Park

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a 9-year-old that was shot at Boyle Park Saturday has died.

In a tweet, Little Rock police say a homicide investigation is underway and asks people to avoid the area while they investigate.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a 9-year-old was shot Saturday at Boyle Park.

According to a tweet from Little Rock Police, a person of interest has been detained.

Police say the child has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.

