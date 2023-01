LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A person was injured in an accidental shooting Saturday when a gun they were carrying went off, striking them in the leg.

Police said the incident happened on the sidewalk near the entrance to the Capital Hotel in downtown Little Rock around 3:30 p.m.

The person’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A witness says a valet with military experience responded immediately and used a belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding as emergency responders were arriving.