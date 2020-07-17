LRPD adds LGBTQ liaisons to bridge gap in community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—The Little Rock Police Department has added several LGBTQ liaisons to work directly with pride groups hoping to ensure everyone feels safe and equal.

“We’ve all just come together to try and make things better for the community itself,” said Sgt. Tabitha Gurley with LRPD.

Gurley has been with the department for 15 years, but it’s a new role as one of the department’s LGBTQ liaisons that gives her a new purpose.

“We have LGBTQ in the police department, obviously our liaisons are a part of that community, and we want to help bridge that gap,” said Gurley.

Gurley says prior to COVID-19, the liaisons regularly attended pride events, social gatherings, and home visits to show their support.

One of the LGBTQ groups that the liaisons work directly with is the Little Rock Black Pride.

“The LGBT community has been targeted for many years and it’s important that they feel safe,” said Antoine Ghoston, Executive Director of Little Rock Black Pride

Ghoston says he’s noticed a positive change in the relationship between law enforcement and the LGBTQ community since the liaison position was created. He also says the liaison’s role in educating fellow officers about appropriate pronouns for the transgender community has been extremely beneficial.

“I feel like this department has done an excellent job in being sensitive on the issues that relates to the Trans community,” said Ghoston.

Sgt. Gurley says she wants the community to know that they are a resource and can be reached for whatever the need may be.

If you would like to reach one the liaison’s directly click here.