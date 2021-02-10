LRPD and Jericho Way working to help get homeless indoors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With temperatures dropping, Director of Jericho Way says nights like these can be deadly for those living on the streets.

For some, the elements are a reality that can’t be escaped.

Little Rock police and Jericho Way are working to keep the homeless safe tonight.

Jericho Way is going tent-to-tent trying to get those living on the streets inside a warm shelter.

The director for Jericho Way tells me for those who want to get off the streets as these temperatures drop, Little Rock police will take them to a shelter that has an open bed for the night.

If not, they will be given a coat, hat, gloves, hand warmers, and anything that can help keep them warm.

The director of Jericho Way makes a really good point, about taking weather updates for granted.

“This is a measure our city needs to get serious about and every city. People don’t just freeze to death in Chicago, they freeze to death in Little Rock,” said Mandy Davis, Director at Jericho Way.

A lot of the people in tents around the metro have no idea about the possible ice storm we may see overnight so if anything they are giving people information to make the best decision for themselves for the next couple days.

If anyone would like to help out the next few days Davis says the best thing to do is call around to local shelters and see what they may need.