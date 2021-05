LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in the murder of a man in September of 2020 at a home on South Louisiana Street.

Justin Hines was arrested Saturday morning for the killing of Cortney Mays.

Homicide Arrest Update pic.twitter.com/cVMAdy1A3t — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 15, 2021

Hines is being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated residential burglary.