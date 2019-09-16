LRPD asst. chief in running for Fort Smith police chief job

FORT SMITH, Ark. – The process is underway to name a new police chief in Fort Smith.

Three candidates are in the running, including an assistant chief with the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD).

LRPD Asst. Chief Alice Fulk is one of three candidates being considered for the position.

The others are:

Andrew Harvey, Palestine, Texas

Danny Baker, currently Interim Chief of Police, Fort Smith

The candidates are having lunch Monday with the Fort Smith Board of Directors.

Back in April, FSPD Chief Nathaniel Clark left the department to take a job in Georgia.