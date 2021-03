Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police confirm at least three people have been shot at the Embassy Suites on Financial Centre Parkway.

WATCH: More crime tape continues to go up.

Police are asking everyone to stay clear of the area—

Here’s everything we know so far ⬇️@FOX16News @KARK4News https://t.co/wdD8DISRPF pic.twitter.com/tWq6D1soqg — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) March 14, 2021

Police say there is no information on a suspect at this time and ask people to avoid the area.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police confirm at least two people were shot at the Embassy Suites on Financial Centre Parkway Saturday night.

BREAKING: @LRpolice confirm at least two people have been shot. https://t.co/2iYwbMNKNE — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) March 14, 2021

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.