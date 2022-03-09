LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While violent crime holds a grip on Little Rock’s police force, the city is getting a better breakdown of how many people have been affected by gun crimes.

Battery-first offenses, which are instances where someone is shot or seriously injured by another person are up so far this year.

Comparing the numbers between January 1-March 3:

2022: 80 cases

2021: 66 cases

The city’s terroristic acts, which are mostly considered drive-by shootings, are up 38%.

Comparing the numbers between January 1-March 3:

2022: 131 cases

2021: 95 cases

Little Rock Police Department Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley said Wednesday crime analysts track shootings and other gun crimes so commanding officers can determine where to increase patrols.

“The officers are not there to go in and do any type of zero tolerance,” Bewley said. “It’s simply high visibility, let the citizens in those areas know that we are there and that visibility is often a deterrent.”

Bewley said the city’s gun crime intelligence unit is following gun crimes as well. He said it’s common for a single gun to be used by someone and it gets passed around.

“We have connected some guns that we know that have been utilized in either a shots fired call or other types of situations,” Bewley said.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said crime is not solely a law enforcement issue, it’s also a public health crisis.

The city announced in February that several programs would receive funding in an effort to put a dent in crime. Those programs range from day labor programs to social workers and the city’s street intervention team.

There have been 13 homicides so far this year, compared to the nine at this time last year. Of those 13 murders, most of them have been solved except for a few.