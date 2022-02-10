LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police are asking Arkansans to reach out for help, after tying two recent homicides to domestic violence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence”, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced physical violence by a partner. It doesn’t always lead to a criminal offense, but Little Rock Police have noticed of the few homicides the city has seen in 2022, nearly 25% were tied to domestic violence.

Sydney Dowlatshahi is a domestic violence victim specialist for LRPD. She and her team offer resources to victims looking for help – from assisting with immediate food and shelter, to support in creating a plan for leaving a dangerous situation. They meet victims where they’re at, with the first vital step just being to reach out.

“Domestic violence doesn’t have an age, a gender, a race. It affects everyone,” Dowlatshahi explained. “Roughly 70 to 80% of victims that we assist are victims of domestic violence.”

On any day, the number is concerning. But this year, it takes on new importance.

As of November 2021, 6 of the city’s 64 homicides were tied to domestic violence. But in just the first two months of 2022, the trend is at least 2 of 8.

JaJuan Archer isn’t surprised. She knows firsthand that what happens behind closed doors can quickly turn deadly.

“In 2011, I was almost murdered by a boyfriend,” Archer remembers. “I think [the data] is probably a lot higher than what they’re even saying.”

She’s dedicated her life to helping victims, founding Women’s Own Worth to help survivors heal after getting away. The organization helps to place victims in therapy or housing situations where they can start again. It’s a compliment the focus of Dowlatshahi, who starts the initial conversation with victims.

“It takes an average of 7 attempts for someone to leave an abusive relationship,” said Dowlatshahi. “A lot of victims don’t know that they have the option to leave or don’t know how.”

There are resources available 24/7 for victims to get help. LRPD has a designated hotline and victims specialists are always on call in case of an emergency. That number is 501-918-help, or for immediate assistance, call 911.

For 24/7 support, the national domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

More can be learned about Women’s Own Worth at their website.

A legal guide for domestic violence victims can be found HERE.