LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A detective with the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) has been arrested out of state on a charge of Driving while Intoxicated.

The LRPD confirms that Major Crimes Detective Jasmine Reynolds was arrested on Jan. 5 by the Texas Department of Public Safety in Navarro County.

Detective Reynolds has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Navarro County is in north central Texas south of Dallas. The county seat is Corsicana.