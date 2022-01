LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say an investigation is underway after a detective was shot at Wednesday around 30th and Fulton Street.

According to investigators, the detective was not injured but his vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

Investigation Underway



If anyone in the community has information regarding this investigation, please call our tip line at 501-371-INFO (4636). pic.twitter.com/pMX9uOAGgY — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) January 5, 2022

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the LRPD tip line at 501-371-4636

This is a developing story, please check back for updates