LRPD, federal agencies seize more than $1.5M in drugs, weapons in Little Rock raid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, January 08, 2021, Little Rock Police Department, US Marshals Service (Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Taskforce) and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted a search that resulted in the seizure of drugs, firearms, and US Currency valued to be about $1.5 Million.

Thomas Thornton, who was wanted by ATF and believed to be at 1415 S. Martin Street. Officers spoke with Theotis Thornton, who lived at the residence.

Thomas Thornton was not at the residence, but Theotis Thornton also had an active Search Waiver by Arkansas Probation and Parole.

In the search of the residence items that were seized include:

10.3 pounds (approximately 15,000 pills) of MDMA – Approx. street value $75,000

5 gallons of liquid PCP – approx. street value of $1.5 million

Approx. 100 rounds of 40 cal ammo

Approx. 100 rounds of .223 cal ammo

Approx. 100 rounds of 9mm ammo

2 Bushmaster AR15’s (new)

3 Glocks, 40 cal

1 Glock , 9mm

US Currency

Mr. Thomas Thornton later arrived at the residence to surrender himself on the federal warrant.

“The items and amount of dangerous drugs seized during this investigation will have unmeasurable effects on our community. We are grateful for the partnerships we have with all of our Federal and State counterparts. This substantial seizure is an example of how these partnerships aid in keeping our community safe,” said Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey.