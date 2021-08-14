LRPD holds annual back-to-school event to help students in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police put on their annual back-to-school backpack drive-thru on Saturday morning.
The event took place at the Southwest Community Center, just off Baseline Road.
Students and their families received boxes of donated fresh food in addition to the school supplies.
Little Rock Police Department staff and the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police donated the supplies and backpacks.
Arkansas Food Bank, Saint Mark Baptist Church, Arkansas Quilts for Kids and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority donated other supplies and food for the event.