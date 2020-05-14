LRPD honor fallen officers with virtual memorial service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is spending precious time today honoring fallen officers, in a virtual memorial service.

Chief Keith Humphrey laid a wreath at the officer’s memorial wall outside of police headquarters this morning.

The names of each fallen officer were also played outside the headquarters. Chief Humphrey said police officers volunteer their service because they care.

“We make sure that we always tell our families goodbye, and that we also know that once we leave we may not return. That’s not only challenging for us, it’s challenging for our families,” said Chief Humphrey.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also announced a proclamation for Police Memorial Day and Police Week.