LRPD investigating after man found dead at apartment on Geyer Springs Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police investigating a Sunday morning homicide that happened in the 6900 block of Geyer Springs Road.

Officers responded to a call just after 6 a.m. concerning a man passed out in a pool of blood at a residence.

They discovered 47-year-old Michael Oliver of Little Rock dead inside an apartment.

Detectives determined the death to be a homicide and began an investigation. Oliver’s body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

