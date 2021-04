LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a man’s body was found early Monday morning.

According to a post on the department’s Twitter page, LRPD found the body on the 2700 block of Wright Avenue.

During the early hours of Monday, April 12th, 2021, LRPD responded to 2700 block of Wright Avenue and discovered a lifeless body.

Police say the victim is a man.

Authorities ask residents to avoid the area.