LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A homicide is being investigated after a shooting on Mabelvale near Train Station Drive just after 6:30 p.m.

According to investigators, that was one of 2 shootings that happened within minutes of each other but are not believed to be related.

Police say the deceased man was shot at a car wash on Mabelvale near Train Station Drive just after 6:30 p.m.

Another man is in critical condition.

Police believe that shooting started as an argument between two men.

At the same time, police were called to a shooting in the 4000 block of Pine Cone Drive.

Police say a dispute between restaurant coworkers resulted in a shooting at a separate location from the workplace.

That person’s injuries are not life-threatening.

No names have been released in either shooting.