LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A homicide is being investigated after a shooting on Mabelvale near Train Station Drive just after 6:30 p.m.
According to investigators, that was one of 2 shootings that happened within minutes of each other but are not believed to be related.
Police say the deceased man was shot at a car wash on Mabelvale near Train Station Drive just after 6:30 p.m.
Another man is in critical condition.
Police believe that shooting started as an argument between two men.
At the same time, police were called to a shooting in the 4000 block of Pine Cone Drive.
Police say a dispute between restaurant coworkers resulted in a shooting at a separate location from the workplace.
That person’s injuries are not life-threatening.
No names have been released in either shooting.