Update: No criminal charges filed in deadly shooting at Family Dollar

Update (October 20th):

According to the Little Rock Police Department, investigators in the case received a notification from the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors say they reviewed the case, and at this time, say no criminal charges were filed.

Update (April 30th):

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police say an employee at the Family Dollar on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive shot and killed a man Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Family Dollar on the 2400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive for a shooting just occured.

During the call, officers were told a man was lying on the ground and a woman shot him.

Officers found Keith Cobbins, 45, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound on his chest.

Cobbins later died at a local hospital, according to police.

Police say they learned while investigating the scene the person who shot Cobbins was a Family Dollar employee.

Police took the woman into custody and took her to the Major Crimes Division to speak with detectives.

Officials say there was a disturbance inside the store between Cobbins and the employee. Witnesses told police the disturbance escalated and went out of the store to the parking lot. Witnesses told police that during the disturbance, the woman shot Cobbins in the chest.

LRPD said after preliminary investigation and after interviewing the woman, she was released from custody, pending further investigation and a file review by the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Cobbins’ body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is on the scene of a homicide.

It happened at the Family Dollar on 2401 Martin Luther King Dr. Police say the call came in around 5:35 p.m.

Police say the man who was shot was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police do have a person of interest in custody. They say the person of interest is an employee of Family Dollar.

Police ask to avoid the area while they investigate.

No further information at this time.