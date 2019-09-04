Update: Little Rock homicide victim found in crashed car identified

Update:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The name of a man found shot to death inside a car Tuesday night has been released by police.

The Little Rock Police Department says Clinton Burrell, Jr., 27, was found after crashing a 2019 Malibu into the wall of a cemetery in the area of 13th and Arch streets.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. when a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Burrell was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The investigation is continuing.

Original story:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night.

The Little Rock Police Department says it received a shots fired call just after 9 in the area of 13th & Arch streets.

Officials say a man was shot and then crashed his car into the wall of a cemetery.

This is the 30th homicide for the Capital City in 2019.

