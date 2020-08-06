LRPD issues over 500 traffic citations, 200 criminal arrests, and impounded 100 cars in two weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department released their weekend safety initiative on Thursday.

They said in recent weeks, cars have been gathering in the city parks and public streets. This has caused numerous complaints. These complaints have included private property damage, reckless driving, racing on public streets, health concerns regarding COVID, and disruption to the basic flow of traffic.

The police department is working hard to mitigate these issues.

In the last two weeks, officers who have been assigned to this have issued over 500 traffic citations, made over 200 criminal arrests, and impounded over 100 cars.