LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department report a woman has died after being hit by a car on University Avenue Thursday night.

Little Rock Police and Fire departments and medical personnel responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. along the 5300 block of South University Ave. where they found the injured woman. The driver, Ronnie Mickles, was also at the scene.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she received treatment. While in the hospital she died due to her injuries.

Police stated Mickles cooperated with officers and provided a urine sample per the state law.

This investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued, police stated.