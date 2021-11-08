LRPD makes arrest in deadly Saturday night hit and run

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in a Saturday night hit and run crash that left one person dead.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 37-year-old John Hill was behind the wheel of the vehicle that sped away from crash at 12th and Peyton street.

A woman in another vehicle involved in the crash later died because of her injuries.

Investigators say other vehicles were also involved in the crash, which is still actively being investigated.

Hit and Run Investigation. pic.twitter.com/yMVJbWYgNr — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) November 8, 2021

Hill was booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility where he is being held without bond. Police officials said Hill is facing a charge of failure to stop after an accident with death.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is asked to contact investigators at 501-918-5108.