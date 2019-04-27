Local News

Update: Disturbance with a weapon Saturday morning

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 01:28 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 04:53 PM CDT

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Investigators do not believe the man was injured by gunfire during the disturbance,

The investigation is continuing into the cause of the disturbance.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Detectives are working to determine whether a man was injured by a bullet during a disturbance Saturday morning.

The man's injury is apparently minor.

Police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Fair Park.

Several peple who witnessed the disturbance are being interviewed by police.

