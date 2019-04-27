Update: Disturbance with a weapon Saturday morning Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fair Park disturbance [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fair Park disturbance [ + - ]

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Investigators do not believe the man was injured by gunfire during the disturbance,

The investigation is continuing into the cause of the disturbance.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Detectives are working to determine whether a man was injured by a bullet during a disturbance Saturday morning.

The man's injury is apparently minor.

Police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Fair Park.

Several peple who witnessed the disturbance are being interviewed by police.