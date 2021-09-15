LRPD: Man shot overnight while sleeping behind church on John Barrow Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after they said a man was shot overnight behind a church on John Barrow Road.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11:17 p.m. near the Second Baptist Church discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his thigh and forearm.

The victim told police he had been sleeping behind the building when he was approached by a man who began to argue with him before he was shot. The man then fled the area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.