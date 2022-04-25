LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that landed one man in the hospital over the weekend.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 2000 block of S Monroe Street on Saturday shortly before midnight.

Authorities say that when officers arrived, Frankie Cain was found lying in the driveway of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Cain was transferred to a local hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Officers said a witness claims to have seen two white females leave the area northbound in a tan Cadillac sedan.

While responding to the crime scene, officers said that the victim’s two dogs got loose and interfered in the crime scene and officers called animal control, as nobody was home to remove the dogs from the crime scene.