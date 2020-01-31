LRPD needs help identifying robbery suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is looking for a man who pushed down a lady and stole her purse.

The robbery happened January, 27 around 7:00 p.m. outside a shopping center on Colonel Glenn Rd.

The woman who was pushed told police she was taking her child out of his car seat when the suspect approached her from behind. She said he grabbed the strap on her purse and began to pull on it.

She told police she struggled with the suspect and was knocked down to the ground. She said that the suspect was able to get her purse while she was on the ground and ran towards Bradford Estate Apartments.

Around 8:10 p.m. police were told the suspect was in Hibbett Sports on Colonel Glenn when the suspect attempted to use the woman’s card.

Officers met with a manager at the store when they were locking up. The manager said they had video of the suspect, and they would save it for detectives.

The woman had minor scratches on her elbow from the fall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department.