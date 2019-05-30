LRPD officer in accident while on way to shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) patrol car has been involved in an accident.

It happened just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon at 8th & Pine streets while the officer was on the way to a shooting on Rebsamen Park Road, says the LRPD.

Photos from the scene show the police vehicle collided with a utility pole. A second vehicle was also involved.

There's no word yet on any injuries.