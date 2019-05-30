LRPD officer in accident while on way to shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) patrol car has been involved in an accident.
It happened just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon at 8th & Pine streets while the officer was on the way to a shooting on Rebsamen Park Road, says the LRPD.
Photos from the scene show the police vehicle collided with a utility pole. A second vehicle was also involved.
There's no word yet on any injuries.
