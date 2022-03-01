LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock police officer has been rushed to the hospital after an accident.

Arkansas State Police confirm the motorcycle officer was involved in the wreck Tuesday afternoon on I-630 near John Barrow.

The officer has been taken to the hospital.

A source told FOX 16 News that the officer appeared to have been struck by a car changing lanes. The source added that the officer’s injuries were non-life-threatening and that the officer was conscious.

“#LittleRock, please join me in prayer for the recovery of our injured LRPD Motorcycle Officer,” Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said in a post to social media.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.