LRPD officers injured after accident on Colonel Glenn Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two Little Rock police officers were involved in a collision near the intersection of Col. Glenn Road and Western Hills Avenue on Saturday night.

One of the officers was taken to a local hospital where he is in serious condition. The second officer was listed as having minor injuries,

The driver involved in the accident has been detained.

Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/GgFhD90eqo — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 2, 2021

Westbound lane of Colonel Glenn Road was closed at Western Hills Avenue with officers asking people to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.