LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are responding to a crash in southwest Little Rock Thursday afternoon where one person was killed.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the crash happened in the 4600 block of South University Avenue involved a car and a motorcycle.

Department officials said Accident Reconstruction officers are investigating the crash scene now.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area at this time and noted that northbound traffic on University is being diverted to 53rd Street and Mabelvale Pike.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.