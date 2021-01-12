Amber alert activated for child taken after LR shooting

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested activation of an Arkansas AMBER Alert in search of Deliliah Collier, 3.

LRPD are on the scene of a shooting at Kroger on Geyer Springs.

The victim has been taken to the hospital and is said to be stable according to police.

According to police during the shooting, Deliliah Collier, 3, was taken from the scene by her mother and the suspect.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 4-door silver BMW, temporary tags taped on the window. Please call 501-371-4829 if you have any information about the situation.

Police are asking to avoid this area if possible.