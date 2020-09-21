LRPD reports they have investigated more crimes this year involving guns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you live in Little Rock and have been hearing more gunshots or have seen more police cars lately, it’s not just your imagination.

Police tell us they have been investigating more crimes this year involving guns.

According to data given to us by the Little Rock Police Department, this year officers have responded to 137 battery incidents where the weapon was a firearm.

Here are the numbers from January 1 – September 20 for the past three years:

2020 – 137 battery 1 st incidents in which the weapon was a firearm,

incidents in which the weapon was a firearm, 2019 – 100 battery 1 st incidents in which the weapon was a firearm,

incidents in which the weapon was a firearm, 2018 – 74 battery 1st incidents in which the weapon was a firearm.

