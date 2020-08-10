LRPD searching for suspect in connection to Sunday evening shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is suffering from gunshot wounds after being shot Sunday evening on S Pulaski Street.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called to S Pulaski Street where they spoke with the victim.

The victim told officers he had been shot by an unknown man in front of his home. Officers saw that he had gunshot wounds on his left bicep, left thigh, and right ankle.

The victim was unable to tell officers substantial information regarding the person that shot him.

MEMS was called to the location and took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers spoke with the victim’s girlfriend who told officers she was inside the house when she heard gunfire. The victim’s girlfriend said that the victim came running through the back of the house and was bleeding from being shot.

Officers are still searching for the suspect of this case. If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call LRPD.