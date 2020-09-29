LRPD searching for suspects who robbed Big Rock Fun Park Monday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a robbery at the Big Rock Fun Park.

The crime happened Monday morning.

According to the police report, the victim was walking to his car with a deposit bag that contained $4,500 when two men wearing all black and masks came out of the woods and pointed a revolver at him.

The victim threw the deposit bag at the suspects then dove behind his truck.

The victim says the suspects ran back into the woods with the deposit bag, hopped into a Gold Chevy Impala with large chrome wheels, and headed northbound on I-430.