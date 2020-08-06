LRPD searching for wanted teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old boy who is wanted for Aggravated Robbery and Terroristic Act x2.

Tayvion Mackshun Bynum has active warrants out of LRPD in reference to an incident that happened on April 29. Police say Bynum attempted to rob two people when the victims ran away, Bynum fired a weapon and hit their car twice.

The warrants have been approved for Bynum’s arrest and approved by the prosecutors to be charged as an adult.

Anyone with information about Bynum is asked to call police.