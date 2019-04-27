LRPD: Shooting inside nightclub injures 3 early Saturday morning, shooter sought

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Three people are hurt, and police are looking for a man with a gun after a shooting at a nightclub in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt.

A man was shot twice in the abdomen, a woman was shot in the upper thigh, fracturing her pelvis, and another woman was shot in the heel.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police are looking for the shooter, who witnesses say left the scene in an orange Dodge Charger.

Witnesses report gunfire inside the club after a fight broke out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.

