LRPD: Shooting inside nightclub injures 3 early Saturday morning, shooter sought
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Three people are hurt, and police are looking for a man with a gun after a shooting at a nightclub in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt.
A man was shot twice in the abdomen, a woman was shot in the upper thigh, fracturing her pelvis, and another woman was shot in the heel.
None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police are looking for the shooter, who witnesses say left the scene in an orange Dodge Charger.
Witnesses report gunfire inside the club after a fight broke out.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.
