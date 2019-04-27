Local News

LRPD: Shooting inside nightclub injures 3 early Saturday morning, shooter sought

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 11:13 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 12:33 PM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Three people are hurt, and police are looking for a man with a gun after a shooting at a nightclub in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt.

A man was shot twice in the abdomen, a woman was shot in the upper thigh, fracturing her pelvis, and another woman was shot in the heel.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police are looking for the shooter, who witnesses say left the scene in an orange Dodge Charger.

Witnesses report gunfire inside the club after a fight broke out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected