LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is in custody after Little Rock SWAT and negotiators were called to the 4000 block of W. 25th Street Sunday afternoon due to a barricaded suspect at a residence.

Marquise Humphrey was wanted for domestic battery and aggravated assault charges.

Humphrey surrendered to officers and was later charged with third-degree domestic battery, aggravated assault on a family/household member and other felony charges.