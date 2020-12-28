LRPD addresses Christmas weekend of violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department addressed a very violent Christmas weekend in the Capital City.

Chief Keith Humphrey said of the four homicides over the weekend, there has been one arrest so far. 38-year-old Quincy Harris has been charged with first-degree murder in the Saturday shooting death of his wife Kimeisha Harris on Longcoy Street.

Investigators have also identified the victims of the other three homicides.

Brandon Simpson, 36, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Mara Lynn Drive, 47-year-old Michael Oliver was the victim in the Geyer Springs homicide, and 24-year-old Zachary Ester was discovered dead from a gunshot wound in a wrecked car on Labette Drive. All four homicides occurred within a 24-hour span of time.

Chief Humphrey gave assurances that there were no connections and that each homicide involved people who knew each other.

Over the weekend there were also 3 shootings and a stabbing.

Humphrey said he wants to reach out to the community at large in these cases and ask anyone who knows something to come forward with information leading to arrests.

It was also announced that this leaves 55 homicides before the end of the year, which was 12 more than in 2019 at 43 homicides.

Humphrey also noted that he believes COVID-19 has possibly played a factor in homicide statistics spiking this year across the nation with so many people becoming agitated behind closed doors.

“There is a conflict resolution problem in our city,” said Chief Humphrey “I’m looking at developing a conflict resolution task force involving educators, counselors, civil rights leaders, and others.”

LATEST POSTS: