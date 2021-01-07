LRPD transitions to new computer-aided dispatch

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department’s Communication Division announced on Tuesday that they have transitioned towards a new Computer-aided Dispatch system (CAD).

The system is the Motorola Solutions PremierOne system.

“We’re honored that the City of Little Rock Police Department’s Communications Division has deployed PremierOne CAD — it streamlines the capture, correlation and real-time distribution of mission-critical information for improved dispatch decision-making, and increased responder awareness and safety. The implementation, deployment and transition to PremierOne CAD was seamless,” said Chris Rapala, vice president, Command & Control, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. “Public safety roles are high stress as lives are at stake and seconds count, and we are proud to be the chosen CAD provider for the agency’s Communications Division.”

The change to the new dispatch system is the culmination of a 17-month planning, configuring, and implementation period. This joint venture between Motorola Solutions and the City of Little Rock has resulted in significant improvements in providing emergency services to the citizens of Little Rock.

PremierOne CAD uses a vehicle location-based dispatch process for providing police services. Police vehicles equipped with a GPS device, provide their location to the system every few seconds, and the CAD nominates units based on their calculated drive time to the police incident, with nearest units being nominated first. This method of vehicle location-based dispatching helps ensure the fastest police response possible.

“One of the greatest benefits of the Motorola Solutions PremierOne CAD system is that it provides for the dispatching of the closest available police unit, with the fastest response time. This feature removes the guess work from dispatching,” stated Kim Green, the Communications Center Administrator for Little Rock.

The deployment of this new CAD system is an example of how LRPD is working to build trust with the citizens, by providing the most efficient emergency services.

LRPD’s Communications Division provides dispatch services for LRPD, LRFD, and Cammack Village Police.

LATEST POSTS: