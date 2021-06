LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The victim in a Thursday night shooting on Baseline has been identified by Little Rock police.

According to investigators, Catreal Miller of Little Rock was killed in a shooting at a Citgo gas station on the 5900 block of Baseline Road on the evening of June 3.

Detectives are still trying to identify the suspected shooter.

Police ask anyone who might recognize this person to contact detectives at 501-404-3125.