LRPD: Woman injured after suspects shot up home, vehicles on N Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police responding to the 7300 block of N Street discovered a woman shot by a stray bullet and a home and vehicles riddled with bullets early Wednesday morning.

The 36-year-old female victim was found to have a gunshot wound to her left arm from a bullet that came through a bedroom window. She was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

According to investigators, witnesses say three black men in a black SUV stopped in front of the home, got out of the vehicle, and started shooting at the house at around 1:20 a.m.

Detectives determined that 3 vehicles and the home were hit by gunfire during the incident.

One witness told investigators that the incident was captured on video by a Ring doorbell.

The investigation is ongoing.

