LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night.

According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released.

Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

The vehicle that investigators believe to have struck the woman was located in a nearby neighborhood.

Police say damage to the vehicle is consistent with the collision.

The woman’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification.

The vehicle was towed to the City of Little Rock Impound to be further evaluated by accident reconstruction officers.

So far no citations have been issued.