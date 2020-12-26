LRPD’s “Heroes and Helpers” event continues despite COVID challenges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Even the pandemic couldn’t stop one Little Rock Police Department holiday tradition. The annual “Heroes and Helpers” event looked a little different this year, with officers stepping into Santa’s boots and hand-delivering toys and gifts to kids in need. This is the first year officers had to completely rework the Christmas event, but they were still able to guarantee that kids had something to open Christmas morning.

Children were recommended to the department from schools and victim services, and were selected to receive their top Christmas wishes based on background and circumstance. Officers usually pair up with kids and take them shopping at Target to pick out their gifts, but this year, that wasn’t possible. COVID precautions meant the “risks outweighed the benefits” of taking kids shopping in person, to quote one participating officer, so the plan had to be changed.

This year, families sent officers the top three Christmas gifts on their kid’s wish lists and officers shopped on their behalf, wrapping and delivering the toys in a safe way Christmas morning. Lt. Zebbie Burnett has been participating in Heroes and Helpers for 15 years. He says this year, they shopped for 67 kids, a larger list than in 2019. Burnett credits the downturned economy and loss of jobs for the increase in requests, and the reason why these delivers are so important to families struggling to celebrate the holiday.

Burnett estimates that close to 200 gifts were delivered this year, with some of the most popular items being clothes, stuffed animals, and toys. LRPD plans on continuing the tradition in 2021.

