LRSD addresses false rumors about ICE at Central

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District (LRSD) is addressing rumors about ICE at Central High School this week.

Read the following full news release for complete information:

In working with federal and local authorities who were leading the investigation, the Little Rock School District learned moments ago that a customs agent was in fact on campus at Central High School Thursday, but not for the reasons circulating on social media. The agent was attempting to do a background check on a former student who was seeking employment with the federal agency.

The person presented herself as an official with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), asking questions about a student who had graduated from the school. This afternoon, officials told LRSD’s Director of Safety and Security, Ron Self, that the person was not seeking status information on a student or students.

However, the request for information was denied, as the Little Rock School District does not provide student information to anyone other than the student’s parent/guardian or Department of Human Services (DHS) officials with proper identification/credentials, per the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

LRSD began working with federal and local authorities to determine whether or not the person was an ICE agent, or an imposter, and to determine the reason for the visit. The District also conducted its own investigation and wanted to quickly dispel any misinformation or rumors.

Meantime, the District has communicated its commitment to ensuring the privacy of all students to parents, as well as a reminder to all staff regarding related protocols.

Links to the messages can be found here:

Letter in English

Letter in Spanish