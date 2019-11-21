LRSD attendance zone proposed changes 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Changes could be coming to Little Rock School District attendance zones.

Blueprints show the District’s boundary zones. Superintendent Mike Poore releasing the possible plans Wednesday ahead of the new high school opening up in 2020.

“Some great things are coming because we start with Southwest High in August. It opens up. It’s going to bring two cultures together McClellan and Fair. It also brings in some students from Hall.”

The plan merges the schools together. It’s apart of the Covington Doe lawsuit settlement in 2017 that claimed there was racial disparity within the district.

“We want to make sure we have as much diversity in all of our schools as possible and, in fact, enhance diversity if at all possible,” Poore said.

The plan changes lines for nearly all levels.

“We have two elementary’s and one middle school moving toward J.A. Fair. We think it will be a good K-8 and be a good option for parents,” Poore explained.

Poore says the district will hold community meetings over the proposals before getting the final approval.

“We will go out and allow people to see it. We’ll offer comments and captures all those things.”

The plan on paper, Poore says that will reshape the future of the district.

“We really feel like we are getting closer to a better delivery and we are using our resources more efficiently.”

There are three different options for the high school zones. One would change Hall High School into a magnet school. This will all be discussed to Thursday’s Community Advisory Board meeting.

To see the proposal, and give feedback to the district, click here.